Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Booking by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,362.77. 334,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,376.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.21. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.