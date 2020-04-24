Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 469,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,655,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.