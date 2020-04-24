Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 4,218 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total value of $1,798,513.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total transaction of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54.

On Monday, March 2nd, C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $434.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $276.10 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.81.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

