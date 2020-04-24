Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after acquiring an additional 449,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after buying an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

