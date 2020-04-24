Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 54,976 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 317.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,769,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2604 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

