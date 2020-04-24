Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKJ. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.77. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $103.24 and a one year high of $194.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

