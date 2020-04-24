Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $162.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $126.19 and a 1-year high of $217.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

