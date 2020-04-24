Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

