Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.92. 44,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4,165.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 576.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,120,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,946 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,477,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after buying an additional 5,139,484 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124,193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,002,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 3,999,035 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 3,838,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

