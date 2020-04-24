Brokerages Anticipate BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 645.85%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,540. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,835 shares during the period. BIOLASE accounts for about 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 8.65% of BIOLASE worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

