Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $489.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

