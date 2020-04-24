Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $8.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.10 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $8.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $32.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.72 billion to $33.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.09 billion to $34.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

