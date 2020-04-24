Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 112,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after buying an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply