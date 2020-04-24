Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 112,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after buying an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.