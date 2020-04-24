Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Stephens raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

ROK opened at $169.34 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.8% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 95.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 79.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

