Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to post sales of $613.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $697.30 million. Teradyne reported sales of $564.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of TER stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,190 shares of company stock worth $8,194,959. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

