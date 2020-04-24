Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.18). Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,051,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,659. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.02. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

