Brokerages Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce sales of $306.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.69 million. Conn’s posted sales of $353.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

