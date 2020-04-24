Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.95 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $22.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $94.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $97.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $96.32 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $100.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million.

FSBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FS Bancorp by 1,406.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

