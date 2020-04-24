Brokerages Expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.02. Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. 139,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

