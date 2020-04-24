Brokerages Expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 7,445.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 55,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,178. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.44. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Otonomy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 219,096 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

