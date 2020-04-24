Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $389.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.76 million to $392.61 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $409.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.23 million to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.07 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $154.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

