Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.69 Million

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $389.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.76 million to $392.61 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $409.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.23 million to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.07 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $154.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply