Brokerages Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is ($0.02). T-Mobile Us reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

TMUS opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,953,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

