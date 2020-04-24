Brokerages Set $2.00 Price Target for Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Perceptron’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Perceptron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perceptron during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Perceptron has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perceptron will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perceptron (PRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.