Brokerages Set $4.50 Price Target for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,819. The stock has a market cap of $209.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 140,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

