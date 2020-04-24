Brokers Issue Forecasts for CIT Group Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CIT Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.08. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. Insiders purchased a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

