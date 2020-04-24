Brokers Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Comerica from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 97,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,385,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 327,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

