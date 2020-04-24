Brokers Set Expectations for Agilent Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

NYSE A traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $74.43. 440,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,461,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

