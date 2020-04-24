Brokers Set Expectations for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 67,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,141. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

