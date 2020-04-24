Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

BAM opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 69,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 65,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 51.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

