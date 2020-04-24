Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,554 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Visa stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

