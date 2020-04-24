Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Buckle by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 123,112 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $13.29 on Friday. Buckle Inc has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.