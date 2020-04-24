Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BLDR stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 152,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

