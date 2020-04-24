Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$19.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.17. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

