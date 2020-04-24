Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,008 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

