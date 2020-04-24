Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.60 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,219,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,749,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,725,000 after purchasing an additional 401,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,733,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 295,939 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,299,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 175,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 796,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 130,762 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $21.18 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

