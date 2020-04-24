Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

