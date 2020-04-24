Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NYSE:NVO opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

