Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 25,196 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 646,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,197 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in eBay by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised eBay to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

