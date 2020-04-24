Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after buying an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.66. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

