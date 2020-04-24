Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up approximately 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Chemed worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $80,512,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $16,831,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $437.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.87. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $316.16 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

