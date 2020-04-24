Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. Caci International posted earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caci International.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caci International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,638. Caci International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.15 and a 200 day moving average of $240.11.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.