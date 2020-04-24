Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CALM opened at $41.92 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

