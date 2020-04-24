Cameco (CCJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cameco has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.62. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

