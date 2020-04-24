Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

