Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Shares of CP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,342. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

