CanYaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 54.1% against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1,420.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.26 or 0.04500739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

