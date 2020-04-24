Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

