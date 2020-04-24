Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.