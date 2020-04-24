CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

