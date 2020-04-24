Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.72. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

CRS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 9,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $864.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CEO Tony R. Thene bought 5,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $89,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,865,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 183,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,995,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 115,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

